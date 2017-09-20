Blizzard’s Overwatch league will finally debut in January

The Verge reports: “After nearly a year of building up its ambitious e-sports league for the colorful shooter Overwatch, Blizzard has finally announced a start date for the competition. The Overwatch league’s debut season will start on January 10th and will last until June, with playoffs following in July. Meanwhile, teams will be getting an early start with a series of pre-season exhibition matches that start on December 6th. Along with the start date, Blizzard also announced the final three teams that will be joining the e-sports circuit.”

