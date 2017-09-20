New York Media Festival Returns to Manhattan with 15+ Events and 200+ Speakers, September 26-27

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Media Festival, an innovative two-day event for the digital, games, music, television and video industries, will take place Tuesday, September 26, through Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The Festival provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and technology startups. Daily Tech-Media Crawl open houses and networking parties will be held city-wide and are hosted by iHeartRadio, WHOSAY, Manatt, Above Average, WeWork, among others.

“We created NY Media Festival to provide a high energy innovative business event for experienced entrepreneurs and executives in the entertainment, media and tech industries,” said Ned Sherman, New York Media Festival Co-Chair and Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital. “This year’s event will cover topics from OTT to AI to eSports to Fan Engagement to Content Marketing to VR/AR to Music Rights to Startups and provides high end networking opportunities for the executives working in these markets.”

The Festival hosts more than 200 top speakers who highlight innovations, trends and best practices in their respective industries.

Speakers include:

Wesley A’Harrah, Head of Training and Development, Music Ally

Michael Abitbol, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, Digital, Sony ATV

Dan Ackerman, Section Editor, CNET

Philip Alberstat, COO, Contend

Karen Allen, President, Karen Allen Consulting

Susan Allen, Attorney Advisor (Copyright), United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

Danny Anders, Founder/CEO, ClearTracks

Jeff Anderson, SVP and GM, Game Show Network

Mario Armstrong, Chief Content Officer, Never Settle Productions

Jem Aswad, Senior Music Editor, Variety

Nate Auerback, Partner, Versus Creative

Justin Barker, Founder/Director, Slice Music ltd., Group Director of Streaming Strategy, PIAS

Floris Bauer, Co-founder and President, Gunpowder & Sky

Jake Beaumont-Nesbitt, Policy Advisor, Copyright Committee, International Music Managers Forum

David Beck, Chief Strategy and Ventures Officer, TBS & TNT

RJ Bentler, VP, Video Programming, Pitchfork

Virginie Berger, CEO, Armonia

Megan Berry, VP of Product, Octane AI

Robert Binning, CEO, StreamSpace, LLC

Travis Boatman, Founder and CEO, Carbonated

Dae Bogan, CoFounder and CEO, TuneRegistry

Hale Boggs, Partner, Corporate & Finance Capital Markets, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Chair, Manatt Digital

Bjorn Book-Larsson, VP of Product, HTC Viveport

Susan Borst, Deputy Director, Mobile, IAB

Jill Braff, former General Manager, Ellen Digital Ventures

Chris Byrd, Lead Video Game Critic, The Washington Post

JC Cangilla, Chief Operating Officer, New Form

Michelle Carney, VP, Branded Entertainment & Film, Ketchum

Kevin Carson, VP, Global Artist and Industry Relations, Smule

Kevin Chernett, EVP Global Content Distribution & Partnerships, Live Nation

Andrew Cleland, Managing Director, Comcast Ventures

Sara Clemens, Editor-in-Chief, Videodame

Andy Cohn, President & Publisher, The FADER, Inc.

Ted Cohen, Managing Partner, TAG Strategic

Bill Colitre, VP and General Counsel, Music Reports

Matthew Collado, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer, Littlstar

Alisa Coleman, Chief Operating Officer, ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

Richard Conlon, Chief External Affairs Officer, SoundExchange

Dave Correa, Director of Sponsorships, ESL

Chris Crawford, CEO, Loudr

Chris Donahue, Senior Director, Alliances, AMD

Rebecca Duke, Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US

Ben Feder, President, International Partnerships, Tencent Games

Lori Feldman, EVP Strategic Marketing, Warner Bros Records

Bruce Flohr, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Red Light Management

Aaron Ford, Director, Digital Marketing, The Orchard

Nick Fortugno, Chief Creative Officer, Playmatics

Anne Frisbie, SVP and GM Global Alliances, InMobi

Peter Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer, Verizon Digital Media Services

Sharmi Gandhi, SVP, Business Development, Mic

Rebecca Glashow, Head of Worldwide Distribution, AwesomenessTV

Michael Gold, Co-Founder and CEO, Holojam Inc.

Eric Goldberg, Managing Director, Crossover Technologies

Harold Goldberg, Founder & Editor in Chief, Video Games Critics Circle

Jon Goldman, Managing Director, Skybound

Mia Goldwyn, Chief Content Officer, StyleHaul

Terence Gray, Founder and Executive Director, New York Television Festival

Lee Greer, President & Founder, NPREX

Jim Griffin, Managing Director, OneHouse

Jeremy Gruber, Head of Digital, Friends at Work

Jesse Grushack, Co-Founder, Ujo Music

Bob Gruters, Group Director, Global Marketing Solutions – US, Facebook

Jeremie Habib, CEO & Co-Founder, Gigwell

Kavi Halemane, GM, Digital Programming, iHeart Radio

Scott Hancock, VP, Marekting, Plex

Cortney Harding, Founder, Friends with Holograms

M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital, Bloomberg Media

Matthew Henick, Head of Development, Buzzfeed Motion Pictures

Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Brand Partners, Zynga

Rick Howe, The iTV Doctor, TV Today

Marc Hustvedt, CEO, Above Average

Mark Isherwood, DDEX Secretariat, Digital Data Exchange, LLC

Richard Johnson, President and Co-Founder, Qello Concerts

Robert Kasunic, Associate Register of Copyrights & Director of Registration Policy & Practice, U.S. Copyright Office

Simon Kellman, Global Head of Music, Dailymotion

Jesse Kirshbaum, CEO, NUE Agency

Edward Klaris, Managing Partner, Klaris IP, LLC

Todd Klein, Partner, Revolution

Paul Kontonis, Chief Marketing Officer, WHOSAY

Nathan Lands, Co-Founder and CEO, Binder

Damon Lau, Co-Founder and CEO, Everyday Influencers/Press X

Mike Lee, Head of Partnerships, Everyday Influencers/Press X

Greg Leekley, CEO, Vertigo Music

Al Lieberman, Executive Director Entertainment, Media & Technology program, Stern School of Business, NYU

Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

John Linden, President, Seismic Games

Aaron Luber, Head of Content Partnerships, Google VR, Google

Benji Madden, Artist, Good Charlotte

David Madden, SVP, Global Partnerships, Electronic Arts

Joel Madden, Artist, Good Charlotte

Chad Marcum, Co-Founder and CEO, VideoBomb

Betsy McHugh, CEO, Hurdl

Vaughn McKenzie, CEO, JAAK

Susanne Mei, General Manager, People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN)

Larry Miller, Clinical Associate Professor, Director, Music Business Program, NYU Steinhardt

Thomas Minkus, Managing Director, IPR License

Ali Moiz, CEO and Co-Founder, Streamlabs

Tatiana Moroz, Founder & CEO, Crypto Media Hub

Matt Mostellar, VP, Content, Turner Sports

Christine Murphy, Senior Vice President, Branded Entertainment, Astronauts Wanted

Lars Murray, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, Pandora

Joe Naylor, President & CEO, ImageRights International, Inc.

Brandon Nelson, CEO, PerDiem

Kym Nelson, SVP Client Strategy – West, Twitch

Robert Norton, CEO & Founder, Verisart

Vickie Nauman, Founder/Owner, CrossBorderWorks

Josh Ong, Director, Global Marketing, Cheetah Mobile

Dominic Pandiscia, CEO, PledgeMusic

Antwand Pearman, Executive Producer, Producers vs Show, President, Gamer Fit Nation

Jeff Pezutti, CEO, EyellusionLive

Mathew Pierce, Founder & CEO, Versus Systems

Alissa Pollack, EVP, Global Music Marketing, iHeartMedia

Maureen Polo, SVP, Influncer Marketing, Fullscreen

Paul Potenzone, SVP/Content Director at Digitas Studios, DigitasLBi

David Porter, CEO, 8tracks

Shannon Pruitt, President, The Story Lab

Phil Ranta, COO, Studio71

Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP

Heather Reid, Dean, Library & Learning Resources, Berklee College of Music

Russell Rieger, VP, Entertainment, Magna

Konstantin Richter, CEO, Blockdaemon

Benji Rogers, CEO, dotblockchain Music

Anatoly Ropotov, CEO, Game Insight

Dan Rowe, CEO and Managing Director, Sword Rowe

Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS

Rahul Rumalla, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Paperchain

Tom Salta, Composer/Producer/Artist, Persist Music

David Sands, Partner and Co-Leader, Entertainment and Digital Media Team, Sheppard Mullin

Chris Sampson, EVP, Programming, Superfly

Andrew Saunders, Head of Global Brand Strategy, Tastemade

Seth Schachner, Managing Director, Strat Americas

Peter Schwinge, Founder and Executive Director, Moving Target Group

Mike Sepso, Senior Vice President, Activision

Adrian Sexton, CEO, TiTAN Platform

Randy Shaffer, Senior Director, Xbox for Oath

Michael Shanley, VP, IT Business Development, Music Reports

Tom Shelburne, Director of Operations, Northern Region, Vizrt

Ilya Shereshevsky, Head of Business Development, GameChanger SF

Jill Sherman, SVP, Social Strategy, Digitas

Ned Sherman, Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital

Tinzar Sherman, CEO & Co-Founder, Digital Media Wire

Julie Shumaker, VP, Business Development, Unity Technologies

Adi Sideman, CEO, YouNow

Howie Singer, Special Technology Consultant, Universal Music Group

Kyle Smetanka, Snior Product Manager, Metadata, Tivo

Drew Silverstein, CEO, Amper Music

Michael Simon, President, Rumblefish

Lui Simpson, Executive Director, International Enforcement and Trade Policy, Association of American Publishers

Robert Singerman, VP International Publishing, LyricFind

Matt Smith, CEO, Royalty Exchange

Sherri Smith, Senior Staff Writer, Purch

Amy Sorokas, Director Strategic Partnerships, Brand Strategy, Microsoft

Todd Spangler, New York Digital Editor, Variety

Nicole St. Jean, VP of Content, 8i

Marty Strenczewilk, CEO and Co-Founder, Splyce

David Stelzer, Business Development and Engine Licensing, Epic Games

Wim Stocks, GM/CEO, WorldGaming & Collegiate StarLeague (a Division of Cineplex)

Julie Swidler, EVP Business Affairs, Sony Music

Christy Tanner, SVP and General Manager, CBS News Digital

Mark Tekunoff, Corporate PR Manager, HyperX

Elgin Thompson, Managing Director, Digital Capital Advisors

John Thompson, President, FLX Systems

Ryan Troy, Product Manager, TV, Twitter

Justina Valentine, Creator, Live.me

Tom Vance, Co-Head of Studio, Content, Jaunt Studios

Joost van Dreunen, CEO & Co-Founder, SuperData Research

Mark Van Ryswyk, Senior Vice President, Glu Mobile

Mike Vorhaus, President, Magid Advisors

Lucie Watson, Head of Music, Platoon

Michael Weaver, SVP of Business Development & Growth, Al Jazeera Digital

Bryce Weiner, Founder, Tao Network

David Weiszfeld, CEO, Soundcharts

Alex Weprin, Media Reporter and Editor, POLITICO’s Morning Media Newsletter

Stephen White, CEO, Dubset Media

Damon Williams, Senior Vice President, Programming Strategy and Partnerships, Music Choice

Dick Wingate, Principal, DEV Advisors

Bill Wilson, VP, Digital Strategy & Business Development, Music Business Association

Sun Jen Yung, Managing Director and Head of Digital Media and Internet, Headwaters

Zeeshan Zaidi, SVP/GM- OnTour with Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster

Ahmet Zappa, Executor, Zappa Family Trust

Anton Zietsman, Director, 3311 Ventures

The Festival kicks off with Digital Music Forum and NY Games Conference on Tuesday, featuring artists, managers, record label executives, and game influencers and executives. Wednesday’s Future of Television and RightsTech Summit include broadcasters, content creators, digital studios, and executives in rights management, blockchain and enterprise.

Support for the 2017 New York Media Festival is provided by Oath, Vizrt, Game Insight, TiVo, Armonia Online, Rumblefish, LyricFind, Music Reports, Sheppard Mullin, iHeart Radio, Above Average, Streamspace, Virtusales, Plex, SoundExchange, Streamlabs, Ingenta, Amper Music, WHOSAY, Manatt, WeWork, IAB, Copyright Alliance, TuneRegistry, NUE, Yelp, Variety, SAG-AFTRA, ASMP, Branded, Events for Gamers, F6S, Fusicology, NYWIFT, NewFilmmakers, Innovation and Tech Today, Parks Associates, Asia Image, NewsCast Studio, Virtual Reality Reporter, Gary’s Guide, IGDA, IAEL, WIGI, G.A.N.G. WITI, Automotive Digest, GBR, ITA .

Correction: Jukin Media is not part of the tech crawls as stated in the previous NYME release.

About NYME

The New York Media Festival (NYME) is an event designed to bring together experienced influencers and digital leaders to learn more about their respective fields and to network across New York City. The 2-day event includes industry leadership lunches, conferences, summits and open houses for the gaming, video and music industries. NYME’s founding team includes seasoned conference and event producers Ned and Tinzar Sherman. Over the past 15 years, the team has produced more than 200 events including some of the biggest and most impactful entertainment, tech and digital industry conferences, concerts, launch parties, intimate VIP dinners and networking events. Visit www.mefest.com for more information. www.mefest.com

