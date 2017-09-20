New York Media Festival Returns to Manhattan with 15+ Events and 200+ Speakers, September 26-27

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Media Festival, an innovative two-day event for the digital, games, music, television and video industries, will take place Tuesday, September 26, through Wednesday, September 27, 2017. The Festival provides an intimate environment for deal-making, partnership building and networking for executives, brands, investors, content creators and technology startups. Daily Tech-Media Crawl open houses and networking parties will be held city-wide and are hosted by iHeartRadio, WHOSAY, Manatt, Above Average, WeWork, among others.
“We created NY Media Festival to provide a high energy innovative business event for experienced entrepreneurs and executives in the entertainment, media and tech industries,” said Ned Sherman, New York Media Festival Co-Chair and Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital. “This year’s event will cover topics from OTT to AI to eSports to Fan Engagement to Content Marketing to VR/AR to Music Rights to Startups and provides high end networking opportunities for the executives working in these markets.”
The Festival hosts more than 200 top speakers who highlight innovations, trends and best practices in their respective industries.
Speakers include:
Wesley A’Harrah, Head of Training and Development, Music Ally
Michael Abitbol, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, Digital, Sony ATV
Dan Ackerman, Section Editor, CNET
Philip Alberstat, COO, Contend
Karen Allen, President, Karen Allen Consulting
Susan Allen, Attorney Advisor (Copyright), United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)
Danny Anders, Founder/CEO, ClearTracks
Jeff Anderson, SVP and GM, Game Show Network
Mario Armstrong, Chief Content Officer, Never Settle Productions
Jem Aswad, Senior Music Editor, Variety
Nate Auerback, Partner, Versus Creative
Justin Barker, Founder/Director, Slice Music ltd., Group Director of Streaming Strategy, PIAS
Floris Bauer, Co-founder and President, Gunpowder & Sky
Jake Beaumont-Nesbitt, Policy Advisor, Copyright Committee, International Music Managers Forum
David Beck, Chief Strategy and Ventures Officer, TBS & TNT
RJ Bentler, VP, Video Programming, Pitchfork
Virginie Berger, CEO, Armonia
Megan Berry, VP of Product, Octane AI
Robert Binning, CEO, StreamSpace, LLC
Travis Boatman, Founder and CEO, Carbonated
Dae Bogan, CoFounder and CEO, TuneRegistry
Hale Boggs, Partner, Corporate & Finance Capital Markets, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Chair, Manatt Digital
Bjorn Book-Larsson, VP of Product, HTC Viveport
Susan Borst, Deputy Director, Mobile, IAB
Jill Braff, former General Manager, Ellen Digital Ventures
Chris Byrd, Lead Video Game Critic, The Washington Post
JC Cangilla, Chief Operating Officer, New Form
Michelle Carney, VP, Branded Entertainment & Film, Ketchum
Kevin Carson, VP, Global Artist and Industry Relations, Smule
Kevin Chernett, EVP Global Content Distribution & Partnerships, Live Nation
Andrew Cleland, Managing Director, Comcast Ventures
Sara Clemens, Editor-in-Chief, Videodame
Andy Cohn, President & Publisher, The FADER, Inc.
Ted Cohen, Managing Partner, TAG Strategic
Bill Colitre, VP and General Counsel, Music Reports
Matthew Collado, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer, Littlstar
Alisa Coleman, Chief Operating Officer, ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.
Richard Conlon, Chief External Affairs Officer, SoundExchange
Dave Correa, Director of Sponsorships, ESL
Chris Crawford, CEO, Loudr
Chris Donahue, Senior Director, Alliances, AMD
Rebecca Duke, Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US
Ben Feder, President, International Partnerships, Tencent Games
Lori Feldman, EVP Strategic Marketing, Warner Bros Records
Bruce Flohr, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Red Light Management
Aaron Ford, Director, Digital Marketing, The Orchard
Nick Fortugno, Chief Creative Officer, Playmatics
Anne Frisbie, SVP and GM Global Alliances, InMobi
Peter Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer, Verizon Digital Media Services
Sharmi Gandhi, SVP, Business Development, Mic
Rebecca Glashow, Head of Worldwide Distribution, AwesomenessTV
Michael Gold, Co-Founder and CEO, Holojam Inc.
Eric Goldberg, Managing Director, Crossover Technologies
Harold Goldberg, Founder & Editor in Chief, Video Games Critics Circle
Jon Goldman, Managing Director, Skybound
Mia Goldwyn, Chief Content Officer, StyleHaul
Terence Gray, Founder and Executive Director, New York Television Festival
Lee Greer, President & Founder, NPREX
Jim Griffin, Managing Director, OneHouse
Jeremy Gruber, Head of Digital, Friends at Work
Jesse Grushack, Co-Founder, Ujo Music
Bob Gruters, Group Director, Global Marketing Solutions – US, Facebook
Jeremie Habib, CEO & Co-Founder, Gigwell
Kavi Halemane, GM, Digital Programming, iHeart Radio
Scott Hancock, VP, Marekting, Plex
Cortney Harding, Founder, Friends with Holograms
M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital, Bloomberg Media
Matthew Henick, Head of Development, Buzzfeed Motion Pictures
Gabrielle Heyman, Head of Global Brand Partners, Zynga
Rick Howe, The iTV Doctor, TV Today
Marc Hustvedt, CEO, Above Average
Mark Isherwood, DDEX Secretariat, Digital Data Exchange, LLC
Richard Johnson, President and Co-Founder, Qello Concerts
Robert Kasunic, Associate Register of Copyrights & Director of Registration Policy & Practice, U.S. Copyright Office
Simon Kellman, Global Head of Music, Dailymotion
Jesse Kirshbaum, CEO, NUE Agency
Edward Klaris, Managing Partner, Klaris IP, LLC
Todd Klein, Partner, Revolution
Paul Kontonis, Chief Marketing Officer, WHOSAY
Nathan Lands, Co-Founder and CEO, Binder
Damon Lau, Co-Founder and CEO, Everyday Influencers/Press X
Mike Lee, Head of Partnerships, Everyday Influencers/Press X
Greg Leekley, CEO, Vertigo Music
Al Lieberman, Executive Director Entertainment, Media & Technology program, Stern School of Business, NYU
Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment
John Linden, President, Seismic Games
Aaron Luber, Head of Content Partnerships, Google VR, Google
Benji Madden, Artist, Good Charlotte
David Madden, SVP, Global Partnerships, Electronic Arts
Joel Madden, Artist, Good Charlotte
Chad Marcum, Co-Founder and CEO, VideoBomb
Betsy McHugh, CEO, Hurdl
Vaughn McKenzie, CEO, JAAK
Susanne Mei, General Manager, People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN)
Larry Miller, Clinical Associate Professor, Director, Music Business Program, NYU Steinhardt
Thomas Minkus, Managing Director, IPR License
Ali Moiz, CEO and Co-Founder, Streamlabs
Tatiana Moroz, Founder & CEO, Crypto Media Hub
Matt Mostellar, VP, Content, Turner Sports
Christine Murphy, Senior Vice President, Branded Entertainment, Astronauts Wanted
Lars Murray, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, Pandora
Joe Naylor, President & CEO, ImageRights International, Inc.
Brandon Nelson, CEO, PerDiem
Kym Nelson, SVP Client Strategy – West, Twitch
Robert Norton, CEO & Founder, Verisart
Vickie Nauman, Founder/Owner, CrossBorderWorks
Josh Ong, Director, Global Marketing, Cheetah Mobile
Dominic Pandiscia, CEO, PledgeMusic
Antwand Pearman, Executive Producer, Producers vs Show, President, Gamer Fit Nation
Jeff Pezutti, CEO, EyellusionLive
Mathew Pierce, Founder & CEO, Versus Systems
Alissa Pollack, EVP, Global Music Marketing, iHeartMedia
Maureen Polo, SVP, Influncer Marketing, Fullscreen
Paul Potenzone, SVP/Content Director at Digitas Studios, DigitasLBi
David Porter, CEO, 8tracks
Shannon Pruitt, President, The Story Lab
Phil Ranta, COO, Studio71
Nanea Reeves, CEO & Co-Founder, TRIPP
Heather Reid, Dean, Library & Learning Resources, Berklee College of Music
Russell Rieger, VP, Entertainment, Magna
Konstantin Richter, CEO, Blockdaemon
Benji Rogers, CEO, dotblockchain Music
Anatoly Ropotov, CEO, Game Insight
Dan Rowe, CEO and Managing Director, Sword Rowe
Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS
Rahul Rumalla, Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Paperchain
Tom Salta, Composer/Producer/Artist, Persist Music
David Sands, Partner and Co-Leader, Entertainment and Digital Media Team, Sheppard Mullin
Chris Sampson, EVP, Programming, Superfly
Andrew Saunders, Head of Global Brand Strategy, Tastemade
Seth Schachner, Managing Director, Strat Americas
Peter Schwinge, Founder and Executive Director, Moving Target Group
Mike Sepso, Senior Vice President, Activision
Adrian Sexton, CEO, TiTAN Platform
Randy Shaffer, Senior Director, Xbox for Oath
Michael Shanley, VP, IT Business Development, Music Reports
Tom Shelburne, Director of Operations, Northern Region, Vizrt
Ilya Shereshevsky, Head of Business Development, GameChanger SF
Jill Sherman, SVP, Social Strategy, Digitas
Ned Sherman, Counsel & Director, Manatt Digital
Tinzar Sherman, CEO & Co-Founder, Digital Media Wire
Julie Shumaker, VP, Business Development, Unity Technologies
Adi Sideman, CEO, YouNow
Howie Singer, Special Technology Consultant, Universal Music Group
Kyle Smetanka, Snior Product Manager, Metadata, Tivo
Drew Silverstein, CEO, Amper Music
Michael Simon, President, Rumblefish
Lui Simpson, Executive Director, International Enforcement and Trade Policy, Association of American Publishers
Robert Singerman, VP International Publishing, LyricFind
Matt Smith, CEO, Royalty Exchange
Sherri Smith, Senior Staff Writer, Purch
Amy Sorokas, Director Strategic Partnerships, Brand Strategy, Microsoft
Todd Spangler, New York Digital Editor, Variety
Nicole St. Jean, VP of Content, 8i
Marty Strenczewilk, CEO and Co-Founder, Splyce
David Stelzer, Business Development and Engine Licensing, Epic Games
Wim Stocks, GM/CEO, WorldGaming & Collegiate StarLeague (a Division of Cineplex)
Julie Swidler, EVP Business Affairs, Sony Music
Christy Tanner, SVP and General Manager, CBS News Digital
Mark Tekunoff, Corporate PR Manager, HyperX
Elgin Thompson, Managing Director, Digital Capital Advisors
John Thompson, President, FLX Systems
Ryan Troy, Product Manager, TV, Twitter
Justina Valentine, Creator, Live.me
Tom Vance, Co-Head of Studio, Content, Jaunt Studios
Joost van Dreunen, CEO & Co-Founder, SuperData Research
Mark Van Ryswyk, Senior Vice President, Glu Mobile
Mike Vorhaus, President, Magid Advisors
Lucie Watson, Head of Music, Platoon
Michael Weaver, SVP of Business Development & Growth, Al Jazeera Digital
Bryce Weiner, Founder, Tao Network
David Weiszfeld, CEO, Soundcharts
Alex Weprin, Media Reporter and Editor, POLITICO’s Morning Media Newsletter
Stephen White, CEO, Dubset Media
Damon Williams, Senior Vice President, Programming Strategy and Partnerships, Music Choice
Dick Wingate, Principal, DEV Advisors
Bill Wilson, VP, Digital Strategy & Business Development, Music Business Association
Sun Jen Yung, Managing Director and Head of Digital Media and Internet, Headwaters
Zeeshan Zaidi, SVP/GM- OnTour with Ticketmaster, Ticketmaster
Ahmet Zappa, Executor, Zappa Family Trust
Anton Zietsman, Director, 3311 Ventures
The Festival kicks off with Digital Music Forum and NY Games Conference on Tuesday, featuring artists, managers, record label executives, and game influencers and executives. Wednesday’s Future of Television and RightsTech Summit include broadcasters, content creators, digital studios, and executives in rights management, blockchain and enterprise.
Support for the 2017 New York Media Festival is provided by Oath, Vizrt, Game Insight, TiVo, Armonia Online, Rumblefish, LyricFind, Music Reports, Sheppard Mullin, iHeart Radio, Above Average, Streamspace, Virtusales, Plex, SoundExchange, Streamlabs, Ingenta, Amper Music, WHOSAY, Manatt, WeWork, IAB, Copyright Alliance, TuneRegistry, NUE, Yelp, Variety, SAG-AFTRA, ASMP, Branded, Events for Gamers, F6S, Fusicology, NYWIFT, NewFilmmakers, Innovation and Tech Today, Parks Associates, Asia Image, NewsCast Studio, Virtual Reality Reporter, Gary’s Guide, IGDA, IAEL, WIGI, G.A.N.G. WITI, Automotive Digest, GBR, ITA .
Correction: Jukin Media is not part of the tech crawls as stated in the previous NYME release.
About NYME
The New York Media Festival (NYME) is an event designed to bring together experienced influencers and digital leaders to learn more about their respective fields and to network across New York City. The 2-day event includes industry leadership lunches, conferences, summits and open houses for the gaming, video and music industries. NYME’s founding team includes seasoned conference and event producers Ned and Tinzar Sherman. Over the past 15 years, the team has produced more than 200 events including some of the biggest and most impactful entertainment, tech and digital industry conferences, concerts, launch parties, intimate VIP dinners and networking events. Visit www.mefest.com for more information. www.mefest.com
Media Contacts
Vince Bitong
Zeno Group
Vince.Bitong@zenogroup.com
Moriah Mason
Digital Media Wire
moriah@digitalmediawire.com