NFL TV Ratings Slide Worries Wall Street

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “NFL’s ratings woes continued in Week 2, and Wall Street is taking notice, given there are fewer excuses for falling viewership than there were a year ago when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were distracting TV-watching Americans. While NFL games remain some of the most-watched content on television, ratings slid 12 percent in the NFL’s opening weekend, with many blaming Hurricane Irma. But without dramatic weather, the second weekend was off 15 percent year-over-year. This comes after an 8 percent ratings slump last season.”

