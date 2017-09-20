‘Star Wars’ Director Drama: How J.J. Abrams Jilted Paramount for ‘Episode IX’

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “If there is one thing Paramount chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos could use right now, it’s the hope of a few hit movies. He inherited a pretty bare cupboard when he took over the studio in April, and the crushing failure of Darren Aronofsky’s mother! over the Sept. 15 weekend did not help in terms of revenue or perception. One promising thing Gianopulos found waiting for him at the studio was the prospect of a movie directed by J.J. Abrams. The filmmaker has made his home at Paramount since 2006 with a deal now said to be worth a hefty $10 million a year in overhead and development.”

