You can now launch the Instagram app directly from Facebook

Tech Crunch reports: “Facebook is making it easier for users to access their Instagram profile directly from within the Facebook app. The company confirms it’s rolling out a new addition its main navigation menu on mobile that includes a link to your Instagram account. This option appears just below the link to your personal profile in Facebook’s app, and above the links to any Facebook Pages you may manage. If you click the link, the Instagram app on your phone will then launch, taking you to Instagram’s main feed, just as it would if you had launched the app from your homescreen.”

