Flappy Bird will die with iOS11

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Flappy Bird creator Doug Nguyen has effectively killed off Flappy Bird by declining to update the app to run on iOS 11. Despite proving to be a runaway hit with 50 million downloads in less than a year, Nguyen has said he will not update the game for the new operating system, which does not support 32-bit apps. Although he was rumored to have been earning $50,000 a day from the app at the height of its popularity, it’s been a difficult ride for the independent developer and his surprisingly controversial game.”

