HAAWK Closes $2.5M Series Seed Financing, Acquires Assets of Dart Music

Rincon Venture Partners, Wavemaker Partners, Frontier Venture Capital, and Apex Ventures Invest in Rights Management Firm as it Acquires Assets from Fledgling Startup

LOS ANGELES, September XX, 2017 – HAAWK, a rights management, copyright enforcement, and content monetization firm, today announced the company has closed a $2.5 Million Series Seed round of venture capital financing led by Rincon Venture Partners, Wavemaker Partners, Frontier Venture Capital, and Apex Ventures. Jim Andelman, a Managing Director at Rincon Venture Partners, will join HAAWK’s board of directors. HAAWK will utilize the funds to further build out its technology to provide music, film and television rights holders with the ability to monetize, distribute and administer their content across multiple platforms. Additionally, HAAWK announced the acquisition of a range of assets from Dart Music, Inc., which filed for bankruptcy in February this year. These assets will be used as part of HAAWK’s distribution and technology services, which delivers assets to, and administers royalties generated by, music and media retailers including YouTube Content ID, iTunes / Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Pandora, Google Play, TIDAL, Deezer, and SoundCloud.

“People are at the forefront of Rincon’s investment thesis,” said Andelman. “We aim to invest in teams that have proven their ability to disrupt the status quo and navigate a startup from inception to exit. The company is led by an experienced management team, fresh off an exit that yielded significant returns to investors. HAAWK provides products and services that solve complex challenges faced by today’s media rights holders and the company’s strategy for unlocking new value for content owners is one that we both appreciate and support.”

“Rincon has a reputation as one of the top seed and early stage VC firms in Southern California,” said Ryan Born, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HAAWK. “HAAWK is excited to partner with Jim and the Rincon Venture Partners team as we execute on our mission to bring transparency to the music and media ecosystem, increase earnings for and bring new opportunities to our growing client base.”

HAAWK co-founders Ryan Born (CEO) Benjamin Barger (COO) and Ben Lister (CRO) have extensive and wide-ranging experience in content licensing, rights management, distribution and administration. Born and Barger previously founded AdRev / AudioMicro, Inc. which raised just $1.25 million in capital and grew into an Inc. 500 company for 2013, 2014 and 2015 before selling to Zealot Networks, Inc. in 2015 for an amount reported to be in excess of $20 million cash. The HAAWK founders bring the global connections, experience and expertise needed to build out the technology required to solve challenges facing copyright holders in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Series Seed Financing

HAAWK’s Series Seed venture capital round was led by Rincon Venture Partners. Rincon Venture Partners has offices in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and invests in seed and early-stage technology companies on the West Coast.

About HAAWK

HAAWK is a media services company specializing in managing and monetizing the copyrights of prominent independent music, film and television catalogs. The company provides a suite of solutions for global creators and rights holders to help them succeed as the media landscape evolves. Signature services include copyright monitoring and monetization on all leading UGC audio and video platforms, best in class YouTube Content ID administration, and global digital asset distribution. HAAWK’s roster of clients includes prominent independent record labels, TV and film studios, world-class composers, and leading production music libraries. For more information, visit http://haawk.com

###

Media Contact:

Ryan Born (CEO)

ryan@haawk.com

+1 (818) 918-9952