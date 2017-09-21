HTC Vive will share 100% of holiday app revenues with developers

Venture Beat report: “HTC may be selling its Pixel smartphone team to Google, but it’s keeping its HTC Vive virtual reality headset business. And today, the Taiwanese company is announcing a few things that it hopes will attract more developers to its platform. Normally, HTC takes a 30 percent share as the platform owner, and developers only get 70 percent. But in the all-important holiday quarter, HTC is giving up its share.”

Read more