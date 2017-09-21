Instagram adds face filters to live video

Tech Crunch reports: “Instagram is making its face filters available for live video streaming through the app, the company announced today. Instagram had introduced face filters, which add visual effects to detected faces, back in May, but until now it was only available on video and images captured first and then posted to your Instagram Story after the fact. All existing face filters are now available for live video, but there’s also a new one that’s exclusively limited to use with live streaming that features sunglasses with lens reflections for which you can change the scenery with a tap.”

Read more