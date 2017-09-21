MGM just launched a dedicated streaming service for Stargate fans

The Verge reports: “At San Diego Comic-Con this summer, MGM dropped a big announcement: it was bringing back the long-running Stargate franchise with a new show: Stargate Origins, a 10-episode prequel web series. Along with that news, it also announced a new website called Stargate Command, which will become the de facto online home for fans of the franchise. That site launched yesterday, and it’s a dedicated streaming service for all things Stargate. Huge back catalogs of content have helped bring streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu enormous levels of success.”

Read more