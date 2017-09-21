Home deals MGM just launched a dedicated streaming service for Stargate fans

MGM just launched a dedicated streaming service for Stargate fans

By
Staff Report
-
2
0
SHARE
Photo via CC BY-SA 3.0, Link under the Creative Commons License

The Verge reports: “At San Diego Comic-Con this summer, MGM dropped a big announcement: it was bringing back the long-running Stargate franchise with a new show: Stargate Origins, a 10-episode prequel web series. Along with that news, it also announced a new website called Stargate Command, which will become the de facto online home for fans of the franchise. That site launched yesterday, and it’s a dedicated streaming service for all things Stargate. Huge back catalogs of content have helped bring streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu enormous levels of success.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR