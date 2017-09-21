Pay-TV Losses Could Accelerate to More Than 5 Million U.S. Households per Year, Survey Indicates

Variety reports: “There’s more evidence of a growing subscriber exodus threatening to hit the traditional pay-TV ecosystem. In 2016, the industry dropped about a net 2 million subscribers — and an acceleration of pay-TV losses to more than 5 million annually ‘does not seem impossible,’ RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a report Thursday. The RBC survey found that 21% of current cable, satellite or telco TV customers were considering switching to a lower-cost virtual pay-TV service (like Hulu with live TV, Sling TV or DirecTV Now).”

Read more