Box Office: ‘It’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Horror Film of All Time

Variety reports: ‘It,’ the blockbuster adaptation of Stephen King’s novel about a child-eating clown, has pushed past ‘The Exorcist’ to become the highest-grossing horror film on a domestic basis. The crown comes with some caveats. ‘The Exorcist’ is still the top-grossing horror film on an international basis, having netted $441.3 million globally to “It’s” $404.3 million. The horror classic also made its money in 1973, so this record doesn’t take inflation into account.”

