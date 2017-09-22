Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ Surpasses Drake’s ‘One Dance’ as Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Ever

Billboard reports: “Drake’s lengthy reign as track king of Spotify has come to an end. ‘Shape of You,’ by the usurper Ed Sheeran, has overtaken Drake’s ‘One Dance’ as the service’s most-streamed track ever. According to newly updated totals, ‘Shape of You’ has over 1,318,420,396 streams compared to ‘One Dance’ and its 1,317,143,742 plays. The Canadian rapper had held the ‘most-streamed song’ title since Oct. 18, 2016, when ‘Dance’ surpassed previous champ ‘Lean On,’ by Major Lazer, featuring MØ and DJ Snake.”
