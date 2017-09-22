SiriusXM Completes $480 Million Pandora Investment, Three New Members Join Board

Variety reports: “SiriusXM has completed its purchase of $307.5 million of Series A preferred stock in Pandora, which concludes the company’s $480 million strategic investment announced on June 9, 2017. Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of SiriusXM purchased $172.5 million of Series A preferred stock upon execution of the agreement on June 9, 2017 and today purchased an additional $307.5 million of the Series A preferred stock, the companies announced in a press release Friday. The Series A preferred stock is convertible into common stock at a purchase price of $10.50 per share.”

