Amazon, Netflix and Hulu’s Most Popular Shows Revealed

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Streaming media is a booming business, sometimes at the expense of more traditional entertainment, as illustrated by the numerous charts below. Subscription video-on-demand, popularized by Netflix, was an $8.21 billion industry last year and will grow to $14.03 billion by 2021, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. Such growth, though, means cable and satellite TV may struggle with customers cutting the cord while younger consumers choose never to subscribe in the first place.”

