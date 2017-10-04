Google delivers minor updates to Daydream View headset, bumps up price to $99

Tech Crunch reports: “Today, Google showcased a new version of its Google Daydream headset. It’s a little better in a lot of ways but it’s also $99, $20 more than the previous version. It looks largely the same, but it’s gaining the same color palette as the Google Home Mini: gray, charcoal and coral. A lot of things have been tweaked for a better experience and to capitalize on the bigger screen sizes to increase field-of-view so you can see more in the headset.”

