Netflix Goes Retro With ‘Stranger Things’ Video Game to Promote Season 2

Variety reports: “Get ready to collect all the Eggos you can find in Netflix’s new ‘Stranger Things’ mobile game — fashioned as an ’80s-era arcade throwback. Netflix launched the free-to-play “Stranger Things: The Game” to promote season 2 of the supernatural thriller series. All nine episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 will premiere Oct. 27 on Netflix worldwide. The show revolves around a group of boys in smalltown Indiana who stumble on a mysterious government research project and a telekinetic girl — and the alternate universe of the Upside Down.”

