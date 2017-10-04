Venture Beat reports: “Sony has updated PlayStation 4’s firmware to version 5.0, and a lot of people are having trouble getting signed into PlayStation Network. But this is likely not due to any server troubles, and you can potentially fix this by following some easy steps to accept the new PSN terms & conditions — unless you’re encountering the ‘E-801809A8’ error. You can accept the new T&C two ways.”
Home Featured Top Slider PlayStation Network down for you? Here’s how you could get back online