Quebec Moves to Tax Netflix, Amazon, Other U.S. Streaming Services

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Quebec has unveiled plans to impose a provincial sales tax on Netflix, Amazon and other U.S. video streamers operating locally. The move follows the federal government last week saying it won’t force U.S. digital services to collect the HST goods and services tax from local subscribers after Netflix agreed to invest CAN $500 million (US $400 million) in local TV series. The HST is a consumption tax already included in cable TV and local streaming subscription bills.”

