Soundcloud Adds Playlist Stats, New CEO Promises More For Creators

Hypebot reports: “SoundCloud has launched a new playlist stat, available on the web and on its creator app SoundCloud Pulse which shows creators who’s sharing their tracks in a playlist, and how many plays are being generated from the playlist. 1.2 million creators are featured in playlists on SoundCloud daily. Check out what the new stats module, which includes both a ranked list of playlists a track is featured on and the total number of plays, looks like on the web below.”

Read more