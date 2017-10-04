YouTube TV Swings for 2017 World Series Hits in MLB Pact

Variety reports: “Google is putting YouTube TV, its $35-per-month internet skinny bundle, into the top pitching spot for this year’s World Series.Under a multi-pronged deal with Major League Baseball, YouTube TV will serve as the presenting sponsor of the baseball’s 2017 World Series with a variety of national TV spots and on-air callouts on Fox during each game. The deal also includes YouTube TV branding across MLB’s digital properties and social-media accounts, as well as in-stadium promotion.”

