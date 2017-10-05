Roc Nation Signs Licensing Deals With MelodyVR for Virtual Content

Billboard reports: “Virtual reality startup MelodyVR keeps piling up the licensing agreements, this time with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Under the terms of the worldwide deal, announced on Thursday, MelodyVR will create and distribute virtual content in partnership with Roc Nation artists for its in-the-works app. The two-pronged deal covers both label and publishing rights. MelodyVR has agreements with all three major label groups, the latest being Sony Music, as well as several independents, and it touts itself as the world’s only fully licensed VR music program.”

