Scopely to open Barcelona office

Photo via JoaquinAranoa on Pixabay under the Creative Commons License

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Mobile games publisher Scopely has today announced that it will be expanding operations with the company’s first international office in Barcelona. The news comes after the publisher secured $60m from Series C funding in June this year from investment firm Revolution Growth. Scopely has 125 million players and a catalogue of successful games in its portfolio, including Walking Dead: Road to Survival and Temple Run: Treasure Hunters.”

