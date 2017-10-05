Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Mobile games publisher Scopely has today announced that it will be expanding operations with the company’s first international office in Barcelona. The news comes after the publisher secured $60m from Series C funding in June this year from investment firm Revolution Growth. Scopely has 125 million players and a catalogue of successful games in its portfolio, including Walking Dead: Road to Survival and Temple Run: Treasure Hunters.”
Scopely to open Barcelona office