Home deals Van Toffler’s Gunpowder & Sky Inks Distribution Deal With YouTube Red

Photo via stux on Pixabay under the Creative Commons License

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “YouTube is bringing its slate of early original series to new viewers through a distribution deal with Gunpowder & Sky, the studio founded by Van Toffler and Floris Bauer. Gunpowder & Sky has inked a multi-territory distribution deal with YouTube for nine films and television series that originated on Red, YouTube’s $10-per-month streaming service. The pact gives Gunpowder & Sky worldwide rights to distribute the projects outside of Red, including on linear television, pay television, transactional and EST, home video and subscription video platforms.”

