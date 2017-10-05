Home deals Violet Benson, Tonio Skits Among Social Stars in Travel Series ‘Checked Out’...

Violet Benson, Tonio Skits Among Social Stars in Travel Series ‘Checked Out’ on Facebook’s Watch

Logo via Jukin Media

Variety reports: “Viral-video specialist Jukin Media has recruited a quintet of social influencers for “Checked Out,” an original travel series funded by Facebook for its newly launched Watch video platform. In the five-episode show, each host travels to a different destination to provide their real-life stories, interspersed with user-generated video clips from Jukin’s catalog. Jukin’s in-house creative team produced “Checked Out.” Facebook paid for the series as part of its strategy to drive viewing and attract more creators to Watch, its video-aggregation tab that launched widely in the U.S. about a month ago.”

