Violet Benson, Tonio Skits Among Social Stars in Travel Series ‘Checked Out’ on Facebook’s Watch

Variety reports: “Viral-video specialist Jukin Media has recruited a quintet of social influencers for “Checked Out,” an original travel series funded by Facebook for its newly launched Watch video platform. In the five-episode show, each host travels to a different destination to provide their real-life stories, interspersed with user-generated video clips from Jukin’s catalog. Jukin’s in-house creative team produced “Checked Out.” Facebook paid for the series as part of its strategy to drive viewing and attract more creators to Watch, its video-aggregation tab that launched widely in the U.S. about a month ago.”

