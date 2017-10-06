Sound Royalties Identifies $14 Million In Undistributed Royalties For Artists

Billboard reports: “Sound Royalties, the company launched by investor Alex Heiche in 2014 with the aim of providing songwriters and creators with advances on future royalties without having to sell copyrights, has billed itself as a business that has the best interests of artists at its core. In February, the company announced a plan to invest $100 million over the following 24 months in such advances, stressing an artist-friendly and flexible approach to its practices that can give musicians options that a bank would not.”

