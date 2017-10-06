SpecialEffect raises $391,470 for gamers with physical disabilities

Venture Beat reports: “SpecialEffect, the U.K.-based charity that helps people with physical disabilities play video games, raised $391,470 (£300,000) during its fundraising event last week. That well exceeded its goal of $130,460 (£100,000). The charity raised the money with the help of retailers in the U.K. and elsewhere. Portions of game sales went toward the effort. Some companies contributed with in-game events and auctions. Sponsors for the fundraising include Sega, Twitch, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Rare, and Electronic Arts.”

