Weinstein Company Board Prepares to Suspend Harvey Weinstein

Variety reports: “The board of directors of the Weinstein Company is preparing to suspend Harvey Weinstein in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report, Variety has learned. The official announcement should come on Friday afternoon. Weinstein is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal after the Times reported that he behaved inappropriately with former employees and actresses such as Ashley Judd, often reaching settlements to make the issues go away.”
