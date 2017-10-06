The Verge reports: “YouTube has changed its search algorithms to display more reliable and trustworthy sources after the violent attack in Las Vegas saw a spike in misinformation and hateful content appear on the site, reports The Wall Street Journal. The paper reports that on Tuesday the fifth result shown when a user searches ‘Las Vegas shooting’ showed a video that claimed there were multiple shooters involved (authorities had confirmed there was only one).”
YouTube changes search algorithms after misinformation during Las Vegas shooting