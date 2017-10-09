Fortnite Battle Royale hits 525k concurrent users

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is following on the heels of PlayerUnknown’s Battelgrounds in popularity as well as premise. The official Fortnite Twitter account today revealed that Sunday saw the game’s Battle Royale mode post a peak concurrent user count of 525,000, with 3.7 million daily active users split between North America, Europe, and Oceania. Fortnite developer Epic Games also makes the Unreal Engine, which PUBG studio Bluehole uses for its game.”

