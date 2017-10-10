Fox Sued for Using Muhammad Ali in Super Bowl Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Fox Broadcasting has been hit with a $30 million lawsuit for using Muhammad Ali as the centerpiece in an advertisement right before the start of this year’s Super Bowl. Muhammad Ali Enterprises, which owns intellectual property rights associated with the boxing legend, filed its complaint in Illinois federal court Tuesday. Muhammad Ali Enterprises is owned by Authentic Brands, which purchased trademarks and other rights associated with the boxer in 2013 from the Core Media Group, which once produced American Idol when it was on Fox.”

