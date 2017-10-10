Japan’s Mobile Gaming Company Akatsuki Launches $50M AR Fund

Variety reports: “Japanese mobile gaming company Akatsuki has launched a new $50 million investment fund for augmented reality (AR) and other advanced media technologies. With the Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, or short AET Fund, the company aims to invest in Seed and Series A rounds of startups in the U.S. and beyond. Akatsuki was founded in 2010 in Japan, and has since developed and distributed variety of mobile and social games.”

