‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Is Getting a Location-Based VR Experience

Variety reports: “Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) has teamed up with Reality One and VRX Networks for a location-based VR experience for Sony’s upcoming ‘Jumanji’ sequel. Coinciding with the release of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ in December, Sony’s VR unit will bring “Jumanji: The VR Adventure” to 50 VR kiosks operated by VRX. The initial launch locations of ‘Jumanji: The VR Adventure’ will all be in malls and movie theaters in the U.S. and the UK, but Sony plans to bring the experience to South America, Asia and Australia as well when the movie launches in these respective markets.”

