Nokia Technologies to halt Ozo VR development and focus on digital health and licensing

Venture Beat reports: “Nokia has announced plans to ‘halt’ development of its Ozo VR camera, citing ‘slower-than-expected’ virtual reality adoption in the digital media realm. It was back in July 2015 that Nokia first announced the Ozo VR camera, a device that sported eight synchronized shutter sensors and microphones for stereoscopic three-dimensional video. Although some major media companies — including Sony Pictures — did invest in the Ozo VR camera, it seems the adoption rate hasn’t been what Nokia had hoped for, and now it’s pulling the plug.”

Read more