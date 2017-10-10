Nokia Technologies to halt Ozo VR development and focus on digital health and licensing

Venture Beat reports: “Nokia has announced plans to ‘halt’ development of its Ozo VR camera, citing ‘slower-than-expected’ virtual reality adoption in the digital media realm. It was back in July 2015 that Nokia first announced the Ozo VR camera, a device that sported eight synchronized shutter sensors and microphones for stereoscopic three-dimensional video. Although some major media companies — including Sony Pictures — did invest in the Ozo VR camera, it seems the adoption rate hasn’t been what Nokia had hoped for, and now it’s pulling the plug.”
Nokia Technologies to halt Ozo VR development and focus on digital health...