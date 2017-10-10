RIAA Submits List of ‘Notorious’ Sites, Calls Out Russian Counterfeiters

Billboard reports: “The RIAA has submitted its annual roundup of music piracy offenders to the United States Trade Representative in order to include in this year’s Notorious Markets List. The RIAA’s submission identifies major online actors that ‘threaten our industry’s recovery and jeopardize the U.S. competitive advantage in digital trade,’ York writes, calling sites that pander in stream-ripping, stolen MP3s and unlicensed sales ‘distortions in the marketplace.’ Missing from this year’s list: YouTube ripping site, youtube-mp3.org, which was recently shut down.”

Read more