Atlantic Records, AEG, Artist Partner Group Team Up For New Online Talent Search

Hypebot reports: “Atlantic Records and Artist Partner Group announced the launch of Emerge, a nationwide social media-driven talent search, conducted in partnership with AEG Presents, Deckstar, Deutsch and Spotify. The search will receive support from promoter and venue management giant AEG Presents, music tech company Deckstar, digital marketing agency Deutsch and streaming service Spotify. All entries will be reviewed by Atlantic A&R reps, who will select the winning entrant for chance at a major label contract.”

Read more