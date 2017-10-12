Here’s the list of NBA games that will be streamed in VR this season

Tech Crunch reports: “Last year the NBA launched a program where they streamed one regular-season game in virtual reality each week, all season long. Today they announced that they’re doing it again, starting with a free preview on October 21st when the Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks. Just like last year, games were selected to give all 30 teams the opportunity to play in VR at least once. There are a few new features this year, including live infographics and statistics inserted into the virtual scene.”

