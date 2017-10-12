Netflix Has Secret Weapon in Hollywood’s Multibillion-Dollar Arms Race

Variety reports: “Much has been made of Netflix’s massive and fast-growing content budget, which the company estimates will be $7 million for 2018. Financial analyst firm MoffettNathanson recently calculated Netflix is in fifth place in overall spending across film and TV — far behind traditional U.S. TV players NBCUniversal, Fox, Disney and Time Warner, but ahead of CBS, Amazon, Hulu, Facebook and Apple. When it comes to non-sports TV programming expense alone, however, Netflix is very much in the top tier, coming in second, behind only NBCU.”

