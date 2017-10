Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Nickelodeon is planning to renew efforts into licensing and developing console games as one of its newest properties has gained in popularity. The network’s IP has been prolific on consoles in past generations, with countless SpongeBob SquarePants titles plus outings from series such as iCarly and Victorious finding their way to traditional games platforms. Last month, the firm launched an online browser-based adventure game based on new cartoon The Loud House.”

