Songkick Ticketing Operations to Shut Down

Variety reports: “Songkick, the ticketing company that for months has been embroiled in litigation against Ticketmaster, will shut down at the end of the month, according to a memo sent to clients that was obtained by Variety. The company, which specialized in selling tickets directly to fans through artists’ websites and fan clubs, will continue its lawsuit against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation. The suit includes allegations of antitrust violations and anticompetitive behavior.”

