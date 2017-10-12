Spotify launches standalone mobile app that gives artists streaming data and more controls

Venture Beat reports: “Spotify has launched a mobile app specifically to help artists, their managers, and members of their entourage manage the artist’s presence on the music-streaming service. Spotify for Artists launches today on iOS only, with an Android incarnation following shortly. By way of a quick recap, Spotify for Artists launched back in April as a rebrand of the company’s existing Fan Insights initiative, which was introduced in 2015.”
Home Featured Top Slider Spotify launches standalone mobile app that gives artists streaming data and more...