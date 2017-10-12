Home Featured Top Slider Spotify launches standalone mobile app that gives artists streaming data and more...

Spotify launches standalone mobile app that gives artists streaming data and more controls

Photo via NDX;GOOGL on Wikimedia Commons

Venture Beat reports: “Spotify has launched a mobile app specifically to help artists, their managers, and members of their entourage manage the artist’s presence on the music-streaming service. Spotify for Artists launches today on iOS only, with an Android incarnation following shortly. By way of a quick recap, Spotify for Artists launched back in April as a rebrand of the company’s existing Fan Insights initiative, which was introduced in 2015.”

