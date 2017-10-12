Universal Music Enterprises Launches Digital Record Club The Sound of Vinyl

Billboard reports: “Universal Music Enterprises, the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, today announced that it’s starting a distinctly digital age version, which will use mobile technology and a recommendation engine to sell directly to consumers. The Sound of Vinyl will sell 20,000 titles, from Universal as well as its competitors, both major and indie. The store includes a significant content operation — a blog, as well as recommendations from musicians like Henry Rollins, Young Guru and Don Was — and it will sell limited-edition items as well as standard releases.”

