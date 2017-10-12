VY Esports raises funding for esports brand matchmaking platform

Venture Beat reports: “VY Esports has raised a round of funding for an esports platform that automates and simplifies the process of getting brands to sponsor esports teams and events. Santa Monica, California-based VY Esports wants to bridge the gap between brands and esports. It will do so by creating a platform where big brands can invest in advertising for multiple events or teams. Market researcher Newzoo estimates that esports will be a $1.5 billion market by 2020.”

