Amazon has suspended video boss Roy Price

Recode reports: “Amazon has suspended Roy Price, its point man in Hollywood and the head of its ambitious video program. It is also considering cutting ties with projects it is working on with the Weinstein Company, which fired its CEO Harvey Weinstein this week. The suspension is effective immediately, according to an internal Amazon memo. Albert Cheng, a former ABC executive who joined Amazon’s video group two years ago, will be the interim head of the unit.”

