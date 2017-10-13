AR mystery startup Magic Leap looking to raise as much as $1B in Series D round

Tech Crunch reports: “Magic Leap may be raising as much as $1 billion to fund their vision of a future filled with augmented reality glasses. A Delaware filing dated Wednesday was provided to us by CB Insights, confirming that the secretive startup has authorized about $1 billion in new funding. The filing authorizes over 37 million shares of Series D preferred stock at $27 per share. No details on investors yet. Using this and previous filings, Equidate is calculating that the proposed round is being done at about a $7 billion post-money valuation. Pitchbook estimates it closer to $6.5 billion.”

