CNN Links ‘Pokémon GO’ Plot To Russian Election Meddlers

Forbes reports: “Yesterday, CNN broke a story that tracked the online activity of a Russia-linked Facebook account across other forms of social media. The account, which founded the page ‘Don’t Shoot Us,’ was meant to be a faux-Black Lives Matter-type activist group, but the 254,000 member page was actually run by members of the Internet Research Agency, what CNN calls a ‘Kremlin-linked troll farm.’ this link, however bizarre, has caused GO developer Niantic to comment immediately, refuting they had any idea this was happening and that this event was not facilitated through the game itself.”

