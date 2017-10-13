Billboard reports: “Pandora is stepping up its outreach to country music fans with a new ‘digital country music festival’ campaign that will feature concerts, station takeovers and other exclusive content, all as part of an effort to grow what is already the service’s second biggest genre audience and, of course, to attract more paid subscribers. The campaign, dubbed Fall Into Country, launched on Thursday with targeted ads to existing country music fans touting exclusive content.”
Pandora Launches 'Fall Into Country' Marketing Push