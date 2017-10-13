Billboard reports: “The chairman of Samsung Electronics Co.’s board of directors, who has been the public face of the company after its de facto chief was jailed on corruption charges, said Friday he will resign next year to make way for a new leader. Kwon plans to resign as head of Samsung’s semiconductor and component business and will not seek re-election on the company’s board when his term expires in March, Samsung said in a statement.”
Samsung CEO to Resign Citing 'Unprecedented Crisis' at Tech Giant