Spotify’s Revenues Soared in First Half of 2017 (Report)

Variety reports: “Spotify’s revenues surged in the first half of 2017 to 1.9 billion Euros ($2.26 billion), according to a report in The Information that cited two unnamed people who had seen the numbers, which the company provided to investors. That would put Spotify on track for around 4.1 billion Euros ($4.9 million) for the year, a 40% boost over its 2016 numbers. Spotify is expected to go public, possibly via a public listing rather than an IPO, in the coming months, and in recent months it has struck licensing deals with all three major labels as well as Merlin, the international independent-label collective.”

Read more