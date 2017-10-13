Twitter users join 24hr boycott to protest online harassment

Tech Crunch reports: “A number of Twitter users are joining in a 24 hour boycott of the platform today, organized around the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter, to draw attention to online harassment on social media, including how women’s voices are silenced by bullying and abuse. The boycott follows the temporary suspension of actress Rose McGowan’s Twitter account earlier this week after she had been tweeting about sexual violence against women, and specifically about the allegations coming out against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.”

